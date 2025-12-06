E-Paper | December 06, 2025

Son or widow of martyred civil servant to get job

APP Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:35am
PESHAWAR: The government on Friday notified important amendments to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1989, allowing special recruitment of the sons or widows of civil servants martyred in terrorist attacks.

The amendments have been made under Section 26 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants Act, 1973, on the directions of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi through a notification issued by the establishment department.

According to the newly-inserted Rule 10 (3A), if a civil servant is martyred during service due to an act of terrorism as defined in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, the appointing authority will be empowered to directly appoint one child of the martyr to a government post.

If the child is underage, the widow of the martyred employee will be eligible for the appointment instead.

The appointment may be made in basic pay scales three to 11 in provincial cadre posts and BPS three to 12 in district

cadre posts, provided that the candidate meets the minimum qualification required for the post.

In case of two widows, preference will be given to the elder widow.

The appointment will be subject to the availability of vacancies.

If multiple vacancies in different pay scales are available and the candidate qualifies for more than one post, the appointment will normally be made on the higher pay scale.

However, the notification clarifies that this special recruitment provision will not apply to posts falling under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission.

This decision has been widely welcomed as a significant relief and support measure for the families of the martyred government employees.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

