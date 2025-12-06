Petitioners get time to amend pleas against 27th Amendment

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court full bench on Friday granted time to petitioners to amend their petitions challenging the 27th Amendment in order to add new necessary parties.

A three-member full bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard six similar petitions.

Justice Jawad Hassan and Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad were other two members of the bench.

During the proceedings, Justice Khan asked Advocate Azhar Siddique, the counsel for one of the petitioners, to read Article 174 of the Constitution. He reminded the lawyer that under this article, it is necessary to make Islamic Republic of Pakistan a party to the case.

The lawyer acknowledged the oversight regarding proper impleading of parties.

Advocate Siddique sought permission to handwrite the amendment and add the party.

However, the judge did not accept the request, observing that since a constitutional amendment had been challenged, the court must also proceed strictly in accordance with the Constitution.

Justice Khan remarked that there was no provision for handwritten amendments.

The bench granted time to file formal amendments in the petitions and adjourned further proceedings for a date to be fixed later.

Other petitioners include Ashba Kamran, Shahid Rana, Hassan Latif and Syed Salman Haider Jafri.

The petitions mainly argue that the amendment conflicts with the basic structure and spirit of the 1973 Constitution.

The petitions say there is a fear that the status of the Supreme Court would be weakened and judicial independence compromised following the amendment.

They allege that the amendment has distorted the country`s 60-year judicial history and tradition. It maintains that a federal constitutional court was never part of the original constitutional scheme.

The petitions further argue that the current National Assembly is not a true constituent assembly and therefore lacks the authority to introduce such major constitutional changes. The amendment, they say, runs counter to Islamic provisions, judicial independence and fundamental rights.

The petitions contend that radical changes introduced by the amendment contradict the preamble to the Constitution and are aimed at curtailing the powers of the Supreme Court.

bail extended: An anti-terrorism court on Friday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of PTI founder Imran Khan’s sisters Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan along with former federal minister Asad Umar and other PTI leaders in cases of May 9 riots.

Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, Asad Umar, Azam Swati and Hafiz Farhat Abbas, among others, appeared before the court on expiry of their bail period in the cases.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025