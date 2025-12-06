E-Paper | December 06, 2025

JI slams Afghan policy, refuses to back governor’s rule

Our Correspondent Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:35am
LOWER DIR: Jamaat-i-Islami’s central deputy chief and former senator Prof Mohammad Ibrahim Khan has said the fallout of the state’s “failed Afghan policy” is now being borne by the entire nation, while the incompetence of both governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Centre has created serious issues along the border.

Speaking to local journalists and addressing the Jamaat-i-Islami monthly congregation on Thursday night as chief guest, Prof Ibrahim made it clear that the Jamaat-i-Islami would neither support the imposition of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa nor did it intend to oppose the provincial government.

However, he added, restoring coordination between the provincial administration and security agencies was essential for ending the deteriorating law and order situation.

Prof Ibrahim said the JI would continue cooperation with religious groups on matters of shared concern, but ruled out the possibility of any political or electoral alliance in the next general elections. “The Jamaat will contest polls with its own manifesto, symbol and programme,” he added.

Criticizing the provincial government, he said it lacked any comprehensive relief and development plan for the people, making only hollow promises in the name of ‘change’ for the past 13 years.

He also accused the federal government of treating KP like a “stepchild”, pointing out that development funds for the merged districts had yet to be released, while the province’s share in the National Financial Commission Award had been further reduced, deepening its financial crisis.

Referring to the worsening security situation, Prof Ibrahim termed the recent jirga convened by the provincial assembly speaker a positive step.

He stressed the need for forming a broader grand jirga, comprising all stakeholders, to evolve a joint strategy for resolving the province’s longstanding issues and securing its constitutional rights from the Centre.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s central additional information secretary Zahid Khan on Friday warned that the “incompetence” of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had increased the likelihood of governor’s rule in the province.

POETRY SESSION: The University of Malakand (UoM) in collaboration with theMalakand Culture & Literary Club and Directorate of Students’ Societiesduring its silver jubilee celebrations, organised a poetic symposium here the other day.

The symposium was attended by famous Pashto poets including Dr. Abaseen Yousafzai, Dr. Iqbal Shakir, Hakeem Said Autar, Fazal Hakeem Andaleeb, Javed Khayal, Siraj uddin Siraj, Sajid Afghan, Rizwanullah Shamal, Dr. Mian Muhammad, Shamshad Angar, Dr Sayyed, Zafar Ali Naz, Habib Aabid, Niazak Khan Niazak, and Dr. Saeed Ahmad.

The program was moderated by famous poet and professor of Pashto Dr. Samandar Khan Yousafzay. The silver jubilee celebrations on the eve of the university’s 25th anniversary concluded at the main campus here on Friday.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

