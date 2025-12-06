Experts stress equipping youth with new technologies

SWABI: At the concluding ceremony of three-day International Conference on Smart Communities (ICSC) here on Friday, academicians and experts said that students should be equipped with the emerging technologies to enable them to seek higher education abroad and contribute to the country’s economic progress and prosperity.

The conference was organised by Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology and experts from all over the country and abroad participated in the event.

They besides presenting their views also replied to questions related to the communities and constructive role of people in the society.

Foreign experts included Prof Kamal Alama, Australia, Dr Junaid Zubairi, Dr Ahmad S. Khan, Dr Yasin Akhtar and Dr Khizar M. Bhutta from the US and Prof Katharina Krombholz from Germany.

Prof Fazal Ahmad Khalid, rector Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute, pro-rectors, directors, experts from various universities and students graced the conference.

Shakil Durrani, executive director of GIK institute’s parent body, Society for the Promotion of Engineering Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST) also graced the gathering.

The experts in their presentations and speeches highlighted the important for students catching up with new scientific developments and breakthroughs in emerging technologies because if they do not update their knowledge, it will have a negative impact on their abilities and capabilities to achieve the desired results.

Prof Dr Katharina spoke in detail about the security in present world of artificial intelligence, human factors resolving security problems, technical security to the societies, human-centric security, security and privacy for everyone, designing developing security system, marginalised populations, modern technology and security, influencers, motivation, poor people and masses, who are at high risk of security.

“We should make the population able to have a say in various issues related to their security,” she said.

“There is also a need for joint collaboration and cooperation. Collaborative supervision is key to success.”

Speaking on occasion, Prof Khalid lauded the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute’s efforts for organising the event to provide an opportunity to both students and academia to exchange knowledge and learn from each other.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025