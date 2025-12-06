Two die on road in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two people were killed and 11 others injured in a collision between a passenger coach and a motorcycle on the Indus Highway near Pusha Pul in the jurisdiction of Shorkourt police station here on Friday.

Police officials said that the accident took place when the speeding coach struck the motorcycle. The coach driver, identified as Bhatti Ustad, died on the spot. Identity of the second deceased has not yet been ascertained. All the injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

The injured were identified as Azadullah, Abdul Basit, Iqra Basit, Tasleem Bibi, Madiha Bibi and Idrees of Panyala, Soni Bibi of Darkhanawali, Zahidullah of Badnikhel, Faheem and Bashir of Bhakkar district of Punjab, and Abdul Wahab of Yarik.

Hospital officials said that bodies were handed over to families after necessary medico-legal procedures.

The police have launched an investigation into the cause of the collision.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025