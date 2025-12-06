Three killed in Swat incidents

SWAT: Three people were killed in separate incidents in Swat on Friday, police said.

In the first incident, a police constable on duty at the Madyan police station allegedly took his own life, officials said. According to police, the constable, identified as Umar Sadiq, was stationed at the police post when he reportedly shot himself with an official rifle for unknown reasons. He died at the scene. An investigation has been launched.

In another incident, unidentified assailants shot dead a man in the Amankot, Bangladesh locality of Mingora. The victim, identified as Sher Ali, son of Daulat Mand, was walking near Mela Dag when unknown gunmen opened fire, killing him on the spot. Police have registered a case and begun inquiries.

Meanwhile, a man died and three others were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in the upper Kalam area of Matiltan, police said.

The incident occurred in village Gorkeen when a wooden beam in the house of Shah Nazar, son of Sawal Faqeer, gave way, causing the roof to cave in. His nephew Shahid Khan, son of Nawab, died on the spot, while three others were trapped beneath the debris.

Local residents carried out rescue efforts and retrieved the injured, who were later shifted to hospital for treatment.

