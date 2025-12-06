Two colleges approved for Kohat

KOHAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved establishment of two new postgraduate colleges, one each for boys and girls, in the remote areas of the Kohat district.

A college in Jarma area is aimed at providing a significant opportunity for girl students.

The boys’ college would be set up in Togh Bala area.

According to officials, the approval for the postgraduate colleges was granted through the efforts of the local lawmakers.

Initially, academic sessions would begin in rented facilities to ensure immediate access to education for students.

