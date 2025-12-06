ANP to expand organisational structure to GB

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has decided to expand its organisational structure to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), a move the party says reflects its commitment to a federal, democratic and inclusive Pakistan.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, the party’s central spokesperson, Engineer Ihsanullah Khan, said ANP was proud to announce the formal establishment of its provincial organisational framework in the region.

He said the decision was rooted in ANP’s long-held belief that all regions of the country must have their rights and aspirations protected.

The party, he added, recognised the unique cultural, social and geographical identity of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and intended to focus entirely on local issues through a manifesto developed in consultation with residents.

According to the spokesperson, the party’s central president will present the GB manifesto, outlining ANP’s vision for the region. He said the proposed framework would rest on several key pillars.

The party’s first priority is to advocate for Gilgit-Baltistan to be granted full constitutional status as a recognised federal unit of Pakistan, ensuring equal rights, representation and dignity for its citizens.

It will also push for genuine autonomy and local governance, arguing that administrative and legislative authority over local matters should rest with the people of the region.

The manifesto also emphasises economic autonomy and rights over local resources. ANP proposes local control over natural resources — including minerals and water — and policies that would reserve at least 80 per cent of business opportunities, contracts and employment for residents of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The party says such measures are necessary for sustainable development, poverty reduction and preventing economic outflows.

The spokesperson said ANP believed in collective action and invited intellectuals, traders, youth and civil society members of Gilgit-Baltistan to offer their cooperation, input and support in building a prosperous and empowered region.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025