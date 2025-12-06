E-Paper | December 06, 2025

Teachers’ body elects new cabinet

Our Correspondent Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:35am
HARIPUR: Thenew cabinetof teachers’ association, Tanzeem-i-Asatiza Pakistan (TAP) waselectedhere on Friday.

Sohail Zeb, president of TAP Abbottabad chapter, discharged the duties of election commissioner while Yahya Khan assisted him in the election that was held on the basis of secret ballot at Markaz-i-Islami Sikandarpur.

According to results, the principal of Government Higher Secondary School Kotnajibullah, Dr Amir Atiq Siddiqi waselectedpresident and Molana Masoodur Rehman from Government Higher Secondary School Rehana waselectedas general secretary. Other office-bearers were Fazal Mahbood Wajid, vice president, Muhammad Yasir, joint secretary, Fawad Sidiq, secretary finance while Shahid Mahmood Gohar was elected as secretary information.

Those elected for allied sub-bodies of the TAP included Gulbadin Ahmedas caretaker for students’ assistance, Muhammad Rafiq caretaker women affairs, Zahirud Din Babar, caretaker educational research and caretaker colleges Prof Abdullah Faisal and for higher education Prof Kamran Azam and research scholar Atif Atiq.

The election commissioner also administered oaths to the newly elected cabinet members and the caretakers of allied sub-bodies of the TAP.

Speaking to the participants, the newlyelectedpresidentDr Amir Atiq Siddiqi said that the TAP was a movement that worked for education,welfare, capacity building and intellectual promotion and nurturing of its members and youth.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

