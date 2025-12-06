E-Paper | December 06, 2025

PAA pensioners seek long-denied raise

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:34am
LAHORE: A good number of retired employees of the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), who have been deprived of any increase in their pension for the last five years, urged the PAA board members and the defence secretary to look into the matter and redress their grievances.

“This matter has already been presented before the Senate Committee, upon which the Ministry of Aviation prepared and submitted a detailed report. Despite this, the PAA administration remains unmoved and continues to make arbitrary decisions,” a retired PAA official told Dawn on Thursday.

He said four categories of pensioners had been created within the organisation, although there was no precedent for such a division in the history of Pakistan. Under the same law – CSR-2014 – all employees and pensioners are regulated and treated equally, and there is no provision for categorisation among pensioners.

“Throughout this period, the representative of the pensioners, Haseebur Rehman, conveyed this situation directly to the defence secretary and the PAA board members. Despite this, the PAA management continues to impose its arbitrary decisions, and for the past five years, pensioners and widows have been subjected to this injustice,” the official said and added under the CSR-2014, the board-approved rules did not allow for any categorisation among pensioners. “Rectification of this injustice is necessary so that the affected pensioners and widows may receive their rightful due,” he demanded.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

