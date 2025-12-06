E-Paper | December 06, 2025

Mansehra admin asks Afghans to leave by 11th

A Correspondent Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:35am
MANSEHRA: The district administration and police on Friday asked Afghan nationals to return to their country within a week, or face strict legal action.

“We have extended the deadline for Afghans illegally staying here till December 11, after which they would face strict legal action,” district police officer Mohammad Azhar Khan told reporters.

He said locals who had rented out or provided their properties, shops, and houses to Afghans still living in the district illegally would also face legal consequences.

Mr Khan said a meeting chaired by the deputy commissioner earlier this month had decided to launch a district-wide crackdown on foreigners residing illegally, even after their camps were wrapped up by the government.

“We, along with the district administration, have also launched an awareness campaign warning Afghans to return to their country or face legal action,” he added.

The DPO said land acquired by the government for the establishment of Afghan camps was now being restored to owners after verification.

He added the owners of former camp sites had been directed to submit their land documents to the deputy commissioner’s office so that further action could be initiated to bring that land into their possession.

WILDFIRE CONTROLLED: A wildfire that broke out near the Chinese residential camp in the Ghanool area of Balakot here was brought under control after efforts of over two hours in the early hours of Friday.

“Firefighters put out the heavy blaze after hectic efforts,” Ibrar Ali, district emergency officer of Rescue 1122, told reporters.

He said cause of the fire, which engulfed the forest, was yet to be known. However, rescue teams, which were assisted by Balakot tehsil municipal administration and Kaghan Development Authority, brought the blaze under control.

“Had we not been able to bring the fire under control, it could have ripped through the nearby residential areas, inflicting more damage,” Mr Ali said.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

