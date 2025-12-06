E-Paper | December 06, 2025

Govt urged to help recover two ‘missing’ students

Bureau Report Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:35am
PESHAWAR: Office-bearers of various students groups belonging to Waziristan region on Wednesday demanded the recovery of two University of Peshawar students, who went missing after attending the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Peace Jirga held in the provincial assembly on Nov 12.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Friday, the students led by Hameedullah Khan, said that despite 24 days having passed, there was still no information about the whereabouts of Adnan Wazir and Khubaib Wazir.

Hameedullah said the students’ families and representatives had approached every available forum but had received nothing except assurances.

He added that they had personally met Chief Minister Suhail Afridi and briefed him on the situation, but the CM only expressed sympathy and could not provide concrete answers. He said a large protest convention had also been organised on the university campus, where the campus commandant and SHO met with student leaders and promised to play their part in resolving the matter.

They said that multiple attempts were made to contact relevant departments and institutions, but no clear or satisfactory response had been received so far. Hameedullah said that if any FIR or legal case existed against the missing students, they should be produced before a court so that the matter could proceed transparently in accordance with the law.

He warned that if the students were not recovered, a nationwide peaceful protest campaign would be launched in consultation with Pakhtun students studying in universities and colleges across Pakistan.

