Labourer jumps into canal along with minor daughter

SARGODHA: A labourer along with his three-year-old daughter committed suicide by jumping into a canal in Phularwan area on Friday.

Rescue 1122 initiated a search operation to recover the father and the daughter.

The divers were able to fish out the body of labourer Irteza Nasar (35) from Miana Gondal.

Rescuers were searching for the missing daughter till the filing of this report.

According to sources, Irteza was fed up with his financial situation and decided to end his life by jumping into the Lower Jhelum Canal near the Phularwan town along with his three-year-old daughter Hadiba.

ARRESTED: Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Friday with as much as five kilograms of hashish during the ongoing anti-drug campaign in Sargodha.

As per details, the Atta Shaheed Police claimed to arrest drug peddler Shaukat red-handed and recovered one kilogram of hashish along with cash.

In another incident, alleged drug peddler Ahmed was also caught with one kilogram of hashish. In the third incident, the Midh Ranjha Police claimed to have arrested drug peddler Sarfaraz with one kilogram of hashish.

The Jhal Chakian Police also arrested one drug pusher identified as Tahir and seized another kilogram of hashish from his possession.

EVENTS: University of Sargodha (UoS) Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences at the College of Agriculture marked the World Soil Day 2025 with an awareness walk and seminar aimed at highlighting the significance of soil health for sustainable urban development.

The event was organised under the global theme “Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities” and it sought to promote the understanding of soil’s role in ensuring food security, environmental protection and resilient urban systems.

The event brought together scientists from various organisations, agricultural extension officials, faculty members and students.

The walk was led by College of Agriculture Principal Prof Dr Ijaz Rasool Norka along with Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf.

Agricultural Extension Director Shahid Hussain called for adopting sustainable management practices to safeguard soil health and environmental quality.Meanwhile, UoS Department of Urdu organised the “Alumni Mushaira” on Friday. The event was presided over by poet and senior faculty member Yousuf Khalid.

Prominent alumni poets, including Dr Arshad Malik, Dr Abid Khurshid, Dr Dawood Rahat, Dr Murtaza Hasan, Asher Waqeel Rao, Zulfiqar Ahsan, Tafzeel Shirazi, Irfan Haider, Mustahsan Raza Jami, and Saim Shirazi also participated.

Department of Urdu Chairperson Prof Dr Naseem Abbas Ahmar highlighted the cultural significance of mushairas stating that poetry reflected the pulse of society and was a vital part of literary heritage.A large number of students attended the event.

