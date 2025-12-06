E-Paper | December 06, 2025

Team formed to probe young man’s murder

A Correspondent Published December 6, 2025 Updated December 6, 2025 05:35am
LAKKI MARWAT: Lakki Marwat police chief Nazir Khan on Friday constituted an investigation team to probe the murder of a young man.

According to an order, DSP Shahi Bakht would lead the probe body.

The team will conduct a ‘fair and impartial’ investigation into the murder of Umar Farooq, 25, and will share the progress report with the DPO on a daily basis.

Police said Farooq was allegedly killed over a property dispute by Mumtaz, Rehmatullah and Amir, residents of Nar Sahibzada Khost, on the Manjiwala Road in the limits of the city police station.

Separately, body of a ‘terrorist’ was found in the Shadikhel area of Lakki on Friday, the police said and added the slain was identified as Shakil, a resident of Mandeykhel Bittani area.

Also on Friday, a drug trafficker was killed and a policeman injured in an exchange of fire near Mir Qalam Bridge in Karak district.

The deceased was identified as Wilayat, a resident of Jatta Ismailkhel village.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2025

