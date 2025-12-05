E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Terrorist attack on police station foiled in Lakki Marwat

A Correspondent Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 11:25am
LAKKI MARWAT: A policeman exhibited unprecedented gallantry and foiled a terrorist attack on a police station in Serai Naurang town here on Wednesday night.

A police official confirmed the attack, saying that unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire on the main gate of Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police station located in Naurang city.

He said a policeman deployed at the sentry post retaliated effectively and forced the assailants to flee. “The policemen deployed at the police station remained safe and later a party led by SHO launched a search in the Serai for attackers,” he said.

He said after the attack, police beefed up security in the town.

Separately, the house of a police official was damaged in a bomb explosion in the Dray Plari Kotka Syed Ali area within the limits of Serai Gambila police station.

An official said that an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists outside the house of ASI Masoom Jan went off, partially damaging the main gate. “Police have launched an investigation into the incident,” he added.

Meanwhile, RPO Bannu Sajjad Khan chaired a high-level meeting at his office on Thursday to review the prevailing law and order situation in the region.

Key participants of the meeting included SP and sub divisional police officers. Matters pertaining to the ongoing search and strike operations, security of important installations and the police’s actions against criminals were discussed at the meeting.

The regional police chief directed the subordinate police officials to use an effective and integrated strategy to prevent crimes, eliminate terrorism and protect citizens.

He also directed the officials to accelerate actions against terrorists and their facilitators and show zero tolerance towards suspicious elements and their activities.

He said that effective and enhanced patrolling, intelligence sharing and quick response mechanism could help reduce crime rate and avert any untoward incident in the area.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

