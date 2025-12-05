Jamaat demands due funds for KP under NFC Award

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-i-Islami on Thursday urged the federal government to pay Khyber Pakhtunkhwa its due funds under the National Finance Commission Award to remove unrest among residents.

Addressing a news conference here, JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (North) chief and former senior minister Inayatullah Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had effectively become an “orphaned province” as the federal government was not willing to grant due rights to it.

Accompanied by Jamaat-i-Islami Upper Dir chief and former district nazim Sahibzada Fasihullah, provincial media coordinator of the party Mohammad Hassan Khanzada and leader Noorul Wahid Jadoon, Mr Inayatullah said the federal government had completely ignored the province.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had been ruling KP for the last 12 years but itsefforts in the last two years were focused on the release of the ruling PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, from jail.

The JI leader said PTI had left the people of the province to face the worsening lawlessness and high inflation.

He said the situation suggested KP had no representative capable of defending its case before the federal government.

“Pakistan has a federal system where governance must be run strictly according to the Constitution. However, deviation from constitutional principles by authorities caused serious problems for it,” he said.

Referring to the National Finance Commission Award, Mr Inayatullah said Article 160 of the Constitution mandated the NFC Award, yet its provisions had not been implemented for the last seven years for merged tribal districts.

He complained that though the 7th NFC Award was announced in 2010, it was never fully implemented.

The JI leader also said the 9th and 10th NFC awards also remained ineffective.

He said preparations were under way to declare the 11th NFC Award, with people, especially from KP, eagerly awaiting the announcement of their share in national resources.

Mr Inayatullah said that after the merger of the former Fata with KP in 2018, an additional 5.5 million people became part of the province but it continued to operate under the old NFC formula.

He said despite significant population growth, the province didn’t get the promised financial support for its merged districts.

“The federal government pledged Rs100 billion annually for tribal districts, meaning KP should have received Rs600 billion so far, but ironically, it got Rs168 billion only,” he said.

The JI leader said terrorists had destroyed 1,500 schools in tribal districts and damaged around 300,000 houses, mosques, shops and other properties.

He said the tribal districts should have received a total of Rs1.3 trillion funds, a commitment that was never fulfilled.

Mr Inayatullah accused the PPP, PML-N and PTI of jointly contributing to the province’s deprivation, insisting that all three parties continued to play the same role today.

He said the 11th NFC Award was being prepared at a time when the federal government itself was under severe financial strain and smaller provinces were facing a growing sense of deprivation.

The JI leader urged the centre to address the longstanding injustices and ensure that smaller provinces, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, receive their constitutional share under the upcoming NFC Award.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025