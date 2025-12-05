New rates of lab tests at govt hospitals termed unrealistic

PESHAWAR: The notification of health department regarding price standardisation of laboratory tests and X-ray at public sector hospitals and medical teaching institutions (MTIs) are unlikely to materialise as the new rates are quite lower than the present ones, according to sources.

The department’s notification, circulated to all district headquarters, tehsil headquarters and medical teaching institutions, stated that the provincial cabinet in its recent meeting decided to notify rate fixing committee that would be empowered to review charges of tests periodically and annually.

Te committee would be authorised to implement revisions, as required, to ensure standardised, transparent and equitable pricing in all health facilities.

The cabinet’s meeting held with Chief Minister Sohail Afridi in the chair approved standardisation of lab test charges in all health facilities across the province, in the best public interest.

Health dept has reduced prices of X-ray, tests manifold

The department has notified the approved rates of 63 most common tests. However, medical superintendents of district headquarters hospitals say that these new rates are far lesser than the current prices. The department has fixed rates of some tests at Rs50, which are presently conducted by charging Rs150 to Rs200. Similarly, the rates of some common X-ray has been fixed at Rs150 to Rs250 for which patients presently pay Rs400.

A senior pathologist told this scribe that health department had not taken into confidence relevant staffers at hospitals to rationalise rates, therefore, the new rates were irrational. “Even tests at new rates cannot be conducted because expenses incurred on these are more than new rates,” he said. He added that all the reagents used in lab tests were imported in hard currency due to which their rates needed to enhance instead of bringing them down.

“On one hand, the government is asking hospitals to generate their own resources while on the other prices are being reduced due to which revenue cannot be generated,” he said.

Officials said that government was also planning to end share of staff from users’ charges to enforce the new rates. They said that health workers conducting tests at hospitals were getting salaries, therefore, receiving share in revue generated from users’ charges was not justified. “There are no official directives regarding stoppage of staff’s share in the money collected through tests and X-ray,” they said.

A radiologist told this scribe that some of the hospitals were not giving X-ray to patients and just handed them over reports because the cost of X-ray films had gone high. In some hospitals, X-ray plants remain closed for days due to non-availability of X-ray films, which are expensive because these are imported in dollars,” he added.

He said that the government should fix rates of test and X-ray in consultation with relevant staff to know about the situation. “Also, tests require new high-tech machines, which are costly,” he said.

The director of a teaching hospital said that health department had also ordered MTIs to implement the new price regime. He said that MTIs charged five-time more prices for tests and X-ray mentioned in the new price list and reduction in their rates was not possible.

“MTIs don’t come under the jurisdiction of government directly. All MTIs have their own Board of Governors, which make decisions. MTIs have been charging patients for dengue tests despite government’s directives to do the same for free. The government should subsidise tests by giving additional amount to MTIs,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025