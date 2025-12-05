E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Freelancing session held for Bannu students

A Correspondent Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 11:22am
LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration with the support of the youth office held a freelancing session for students in Government Degree College Sikandarkhel Bala in Bannu on Thursday.

The session held under the title ‘Earn online – A beginning to freelancing” was aimed at training students in digital skills and educatung them about online earning.

The students along with faculty members enthusiastically participated in the session and declared it a useful activity arranged by the administration.

The assistant commissioner, Shakil Ahmad, who graced the occasion as chief guest, underlined the importance of such sessions and workshops for youth, especially students.

“Today we are living in a digital age, therefore, the youths should prepare themselves for the future digital economy,” he maintained.

He said that the district administration would hold such events in other institutions to acquaint students with digital skills and freelancing opportunities.

The college’s principal, Shaukat Ali, Prof Shafqatullah Khan and Prof Burhanullah also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

