Girl students forced to attend classes in open

Students of Government Girls Primary School Targoo study in the open. — Dawn

BAJAUR: The prolonged delay in construction of building and provision of other facilities have forced around 250 students of Government Girls Primary School Targoo in the backward Barang tehsil of Bajaur district to take classes in open ground in harsh cold weather, residents said here on Thursday.

Taking to reporters, local residents complained that the Government Girls Primary School Targoo, the only public educational institution for girls in dozens of villages, has been without a building, shelters and other basic facilities since its establishment some 13 years ago.

The school, the lone government-run girls educational institution in several backward and hilly areas of Barang tehsil, a far-flung region of the district, had been without building, class rooms and even shelter and other necessary facilities for about 13 years despite the authorities had promised to provide all basic facilities at the time of inauguration of the the school,” said Malik Ali Khan, Gulab Noor and Akhtar Gul, elders of the region.

The residents alleged that the authorities had failed to provide even temporary shelter and mats to the school since its establishment, forcing the little children to take classes in the open both in summer and winter.

Primary school has no building, facilities since its establishment

The local residents claimed that a makeshift shelter, which was in a poor condition, had been provided to the school last summer by the community to protect students from the scorching heat.

However, they regretted that no action has been taken by either the lawmakers or education department officials to address the school’s much-needed issues despite several reminders and meetings.

They demanded of the provincial government especially education minister to take serious notice of the issue and ensure a proper building, classrooms and other necessities are provided to the school without further delay.

The residents also warned of staging protest demonstration if said facilities were not provided in the school immediately. Meanwhile, an official of the local education department when contacted confirmed that Government Girls Primary School Targoo Barang, has been without its building and other facilities since its establishment.

LPG CYLINDER EXPLOSION: Two people suffered burn injuries and two houses damaged in the fire caused by LPG cylinder explosions in Zari area of Lowi Mamund tehsil here on Wednesday night.

Locals and Rescue 1122 personnel said on Thursday that the incident occurred at the homes of Qabil Jan and Noor Akbar Jan while the women were cooking in the kitchens.

They added that fire erupted due to LPG gas cylinder explosion, which left two persons wounded, had instantly engulfed both the houses.

Following the incidents, a team of Rescue 1122 firefighters immediately rushed to the area and joined the local residents and extinguished the fire,” said an official of Rescue 1122 Khar station.

The official and residents said that the affected persons, among them a woman and youth, were immediately taken to the district headquarters hospital Khar for medical aid; who are stated to be out of danger.

