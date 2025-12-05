E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Call for efforts to reduce gender gap in voter registration

APP Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 11:17am
PESHAWAR: The joint provincial election commissioner, Mohammad Fareed Afridi, on Thursday stressed the need for collective efforts to reduce gap between men and women voters in the province.

He was presiding over a review meeting regarding the fifth phase of ‘inclusive voter registration campaign’ being carried out in 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by Nadra focal person and assistant director Shahid Khan, director elections Mohammad Nadeem Khan and spokesperson for Provincial Election Commission Sohail Ahmed.

Mr Afridi said that the campaign was being run in Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, Mardan, Swabi, Swat, Shangla, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, and Battagram.

He directed Nadra officials to immediately resolve issues related to internet or mobile network services wherever such problems emerged so that ECP could achieve its goal of minimising the gender gap in voter registration.

He instructed officials of relevant districts to launch awareness campaigns with the help of local elders and community members to encourage women to obtain CNICs.

Shahid Khan, on behalf of Nadra, assured ECP of full cooperation in the campaign. He termed the initiative a national responsibility and said that Nadra would remain in constant coordination with district officers of ECP.

On the occasion, the JPEC stated that ECP was making all-out efforts to increase women’s registration and ensure their participation in electoral process. He said that role of Nadra in that regard was highly commendable. He also presented ECP annual report to Shahid Khan for onward submission to director general of Nadra.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

