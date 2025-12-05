KMU organises job fair to facilitate students

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) on Thursday organised a ‘job fair’ to connect students and graduates with leading public and private sector employers.

The event was inaugurated by Provincial Health Minister Khaliqur Rahman and KMU Vice-chancellor Prof Ziaul Haq.

The job fair brought together a large number of students, faculty members, policymakers, healthcare stakeholders and representatives from various national and multinational organisations.

The fair provided a platform to KMU graduates to engage directly with employers from government institutions, industries, hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies and recruitment agencies.

The minister said on the occasion that provincial government was committed to creating employment opportunities for youth at their doorstep. He said that the job fair series was part of government’s strategy to facilitate young professionals in securing meaningful careers.

He said that similar job fairs were already been organized at Pak-Austria Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST) Haripur and University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar.

Prof Ziaul Haq said that KMU was not only dedicated to providing quality medical education to students but was also committed to preparing them for emerging workforce demands.

He said that initiatives like job fair played a pivotal role in enhancing students’ skills, career planning and readiness for professional challenges.

Kamran Afridi, the secretary of higher education, said on the occasion that the series of job fairs was launched on pilot basis in line with recommendations of Higher Education Task Force.

He expressed satisfaction over the positive outcomes and announced that the initiative would be expanded to all universities across the province from next year. He also distributed job offer letters among selected candidates.

The job fair featured more than 100 stalls. The stalls were categorised into four major sectors including education, industries, hospitals and clinics and pharmaceutical.

Participating organisations offered internships, on-spot interviews, employment opportunities and professional guidance to students.

The fair also included career counselling sessions, professional mentoring, and CV development workshops, which were widely appreciated by participants.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025