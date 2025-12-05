E-Paper | December 05, 2025

MoU signed to promote academic, cultural activities

APP Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 11:15am
PESHAWAR: China Window and Dosti Welfare Organisation have formally signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly promote academic, literary and cultural activities across Peshawar and the wider Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The collaboration aims to strengthen cultural ties while highlighting and celebrating Chinese literature and cultural heritage.

The signing ceremony took place at China Window. The MoU was signed by Arslan Naseer, executive director of Dosti Welfare Organisation, and Amjad Aziz Malik, administrator of China Window.

Under this partnership, both institutions will work closely on the 5th Dosti Peshawar Literature Festival (DPLF) 2026, scheduled from February 9-15, at University of Peshawar.

Organised with support from NCHD, CSP and other partner organisations, the festival will be a week-long celebration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwas rich literary and cultural traditions.

It aims to encourage reading habits, creative expression, youth participation and inclusive cultural dialogue.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework for the effective planning and execution of DPLF 2026, while also promoting Chinese literature and broader cultural activities throughout the province.

Dosti Welfare Organisation is a registered non-profit entity, recognised by the Social Welfare Department, Economic Affairs Division, and KP Charitable Commission. China Window, a leading cultural and educational centre in Peshawar, continues to serve as a vibrant platform showcasing Chinas history, development and culture under the leadership of Amjad Aziz Malik.

Both institutions expressed confidence that the partnership will contribute significantly to cultural understanding, educational enrichment and people-to-people connectivity between Pakistan and China.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

