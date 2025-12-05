E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Proposed amendments to laws reviewed

APP Published December 5, 2025 Updated December 5, 2025 11:14am
PESHAWAR: A meeting of the cabinet committee on legislation was held here on Thursday with Khyber Pakhtunkhwas Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Aftab Alam in the chair.

Proposed amendments to several laws were reviewed in the meeting.

The participants included Secretary of the Law Department Akhtar Saeed Turk, Secretary of the Establishment Department Syed Zulfiqar Shah, Secretary of the Planning and Development Department Adeel Shah, Secretary of Minerals and Mineral Development Amir Latif, and officials from the advocate general’s office, finance, law, Auqaf, board of revenue, mine and minerals development, livestock, and other relevant departments.

The meeting discussed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Action Board (Amendment) Act, 2025, aimed at strengthening the provinces environmental management structure.

Briefing the meeting, officials from the environment department said that the revised act includes the establishment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Council, introduction of an Emergency and Rehabilitation Fund, and structuring of the Climate Action Board (CAB) as an executive board.

The Climate Action Board Bill, 2025, was approved by the provincial assembly on Sept 2, 2025.

It is the first sub-national body of its kind with balanced public and private sector representation, providing technical support for effective decision-making and remaining financially autonomous, resulting in minimal burden on the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The amendment proposes the establishment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Council through the Act’s sections 2(c)-i and 8-A.

Participants held discussions on various aspects of the proposed laws, legal requirements, technical matters and implementation challenges, and presented their recommendations for improvement.

During the briefing on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minerals Development and Management Company Bill 2025, officials said that the bill aimed at promoting efficient utilization of mineral resources, transparent management, and sustainable development in the province.

According to them, the proposed law will provide a comprehensive framework regarding the company’s structure, procedures, financial discipline and fair use of resources.

Discussing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Animal Health Bill, 2025, the officials said that the bill was crucial for modernising the provinces animal health system in line with contemporary requirements, preventing diseases, improving veterinary services, strengthening the livestock sector and boosting the agricultural economy.

Law minister Advocate Aftab Alam reiterated the government’s commitment to comprehensive and effective legislation in the larger public interest and said all draft law amendments discussed in the committee would be forwarded to the provincial cabinet after resolving the legal and technical issues.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025

