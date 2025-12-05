What prompted govt to replace regional police officers

LAHORE: The recent reshuffle in the Punjab Police’s top hierarchy has set off a debate in the police circles following reports that two out of five regional police officers (RPOs) were reportedly ‘removed’ on the order of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz following their ‘performance issues’.

The officers in-question were DIGs Zeeshan Asghar and Tayyab Hafeez Cheema who served as RPOs of Faisalabad and Gujranwala for one and two years, respectively.

An official privy to the development said Mr Zeeshan Asghar was warned on multiple occasions during his 10-month posting but he could not improve his working.

He said the Punjab CM was informed by many in close circles that Mr Ashgar appears to be ‘unfriendly and non-social officer’ as he used to avoid interaction with the general public visiting his office with their complaints to seek his help besides failing to complete given assignments.

Maryam was further told that the Faisalabad was a challenging region being the third-most-populous city of the country and second largest in Punjab and it required a police officer with sound professional background.

Similarly, public feedback from Gujranwala, a stronghold of the PML-N, prompted the chief minister to replace Mr Cheema with a professional and dedicated police officer.

The source further claimed that the Punjab IGP was also not willing to retain him as the RPO due to his competence issues.

The official said they were the only two among five regional police officers who were transferred prematurely for not showing performance.

Mr Zeeshan Asghar was posted as Faisalabad RPO in February 2025 while Mr Cheema as Gujranwala RPO in January 2024.

Initially, the official said, the Punjab’s top administration had decided to change the top police command of three selective regions of the province, including DG Khan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal.

He said the Central Police Office (CPO) was assigned a task to shortlist the names of police officers of DIG rank to consider them for posting as new RPOs of the three regions.

The official said that DIGs including Rai Babar, Sajjad Hussain Manj and Mehboob Rasheed Mian had completed their mandatory period of three years, respectively, as heads of the respective regions - Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Sahiwal.

He said Mr Babar and Sajjad Hussain had multiple times requested the IGP for their transfer and posting at any administrative position in the provincial capital Lahore.

Meanwhile, the CPO initiated a process and prepared a list of nine DIGs to make the panel of three of them against each position (RPO).

The shortlisted officers included Faisal Ali Raja, Khurram Shahzad Haider, Azhar Akram, Sohail Sukhera, Rana Mansoor, Capt retired Liaqat Ali Malik, Rana Ayyaz Saleem, Ghazi Salahuddin and Malik Awais.

As the names of these officers were brought to the notice of the CM secretariat for interviews, the Punjab chief minister conveyed to the CPO to select new candidates (DIGs) for the postings of new RPOs of Faisalabad and Gujranwala.

There were also some reports that in August last the Punjab government had taken an ultimate decision to change Gujranwala RPO Tayyab Hafeez Cheema some months back but the violent protests by Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) forced the government to drop the idea for the time being.

He said the CM secretariat grabbed the opportunity again when the transfer of the regional police officers came under discussion some days back and the Faisalabad and Gujranwala regions were included in the process on the order of the CM.

To a question, the official said that DIG Khurram Shahzad Haidar was posted as new Gujranwala RPO because he was not given a chance for field postings for the last many years.

About the posting of Mr Sohail Sukhera as Faisalabad RPO, he said his name was finalised by the CM herself due to his profile as a hardworking officer. The official claimed that Mr Sukhera also wanted to be posted as Gujranwala RPO but he was told that Faisalabad was a challenging region.

He said that DIG Rana Ayaz Saleem was picked up by the CM as Sahiwal RPO following his `outstanding’ performance as Gujranwala City Police Officer (CPO).

She was informed that Mr Saleem had brought the Gujranwala city to the first and second positions in controlling crime. About the posting of Ghias Gul Khan as new Gujranwala CPO, he said that his name was recommended by ‘powerful elite’. Earlier, he was serving as Rawalpindi Regional Investigation Branch SSP.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025