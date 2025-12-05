E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Consecutive lack of quorum hits PA proceedings

Published December 5, 2025
LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Thursday once again echoed concerns over lawmakers’ continued lack of interest, as the session failed to maintain quorum for the second consecutive day.

Opposition members criticised the nearly three-hour delay in the start of proceedings, prompting Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan to openly express displeasure with government benches.

Chairing the session, the speaker said it was unfortunate that members remained absent despite the heavy financial cost of each sitting. “One session costs the exchequer around 50 million rupees, and yet members show little interest and do not turn up,” he remarked, adding that lawmakers drew salaries of six to seven hundred thousand rupees and should at least honour the public money spent on the legislature.

During the Question Hour, a sharp exchange took place between Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and opposition lawmaker Rana Aftab Ahmad over teachers’ salaries.

Rana Aftab argued that many school employees were earning less than even the minimum wage. Responding, Minister Hayat said improving education was his top priority and noted that his own child studied in a government school. When Sardar Muhammad Ali Khan criticised the department’s policies, the minister replied that they were striving to perform well, “no one is a superman.”

The session also witnessed a lighter moment when treasury MPA Salahuddin Khosa asked the education minister about a query related to the population department, sending the house into a ripple of laughter. “If the minister can’t answer population-related questions, the population will keep increasing like this,” Khosa quipped.

Shortly afterward, opposition member Sheikh Imtiaz pointed out the lack of quorum. With insufficient attendance to continue proceedings, Speaker Khan adjourned the session until Friday (Dec 5) at 2pm.

