Wasim still better, says Starc after surpassing Pakistan legend

AUSTRALIAN fast bowler Mitchell Starc reacts during the second Ashes Test on Thursday.—Reuters

BRISBANE: Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc said on Thursday he could not be compared with fast bowling legend Wasim Akram after he surpassed the Pakistan paceman as the leading left-arm pace bowler in Test history.

Starc’s six-wicket haul on day one of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane gave him 418 Test wickets, four more than Wasim.

Retired pacer Wasim, who is widely recognised as the greatest left-arm bow­l­er the sport has seen, pla­y­ed 104 Tests for his 414 wick­e­ts at a remarkable average of 23.62 from 1985 to 2002.

“Wasim’s still a far better bowler than I am,” said Starc. “So as far as I’m concerned, he’s still the pinnacle of left-armers and certainly he’s right up there with the best bowlers to ever play the game.

“It’s nice to be spoken of up around that, but I’ll just try to keep churning a few out.”

Reacting to Starc’s feat, Wasim lauded the lanky Australian quick.

“Super Starc! Proud of you, mate. Your incredible hard work sets you apart, and it was only a matter of time before you crossed my tally of wickets. I am plea­sed to give this to you! Go well, and keep soaring to new heights in your stellar career,” Wasim wrote on X.

Starc led the Australian attack in the day-night match at the Gabba in the absence of his usual strike partners Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who are injured, and spinner Nat­h­an Lyon, who was dropped.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played in an attack without one of the three of them playing,” Starc stated. “So it’s a little bit different in that regard.”

The 35-year-old, who has taken 16 wickets in the series, was the only Australian bowler to trouble the English batsmen consistently on Thursday.

Starc went past Wasim’s mark when he bagged England’s Harry Brook, caught at slip, for his 415th wicket and third of the innings.

Starc, who made his debut at the Gabba 14 years ago, was playing his 102nd Test and shows no sign of slowing down. He took a career-best 7-58 in the first innings of the opening Ashes Test at Perth.

Starc is now 15th on the all-time wicket-taker list after moving above former Indian off-spinner Harb­hajan Singh’s total of 417.

He now has South Africa’s Shaun Pollock (421) in his sights and New Zealand’s Richard Hadlee (431).He needs just 16 more wickets to go past the most prolific left-arm bowler of all-time — Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath, who claimed 433 wickets in 93 Tests.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025