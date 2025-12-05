Premarital and Marital Counselling Bill termed important step towards social reforms

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah held a joint presser on the newly proposed ‘Premarital and Marital Counselling Bill’ on Thursday where they shared that the legislation would ensure mandatory counseling for couples prior to marriage registration and guide them on family planning, reproductive health, mental well-being and mutual communication.

The briefing was held at the EPI Hall.

“The bill is not merely a health initiative but an important step towards social reform. It will help improve family health, create social awareness and address multiple problems, affecting women’s health today,” Dr Pechuho explained, while recalling that the subject of marital counselling was missing in the 2019 bill on women’s health.

Highlighting the bill’s significance, she regretted that there was an acute lack of awareness on maternal health and the steps needed to protect her and the baby.

“Counselling will promote birth spacing for two to three years, which is essential for women’s health and reduce high-risk pregnancies,” she said, adding that multiple C-sections after three deliveries posed serious risks to women and awareness about this subject was crucial.

Many women, she pointed out, were unaware of safe contraceptive methods and resort to unsafe abortions, risking their lives.

“Effective counseling of couples can help reduce such cases. Also, we need couples understand the right concept of family planning, which, if practiced, would help families manage their household expenses and improve child care.

“In our country, women generally hesitate to discuss family planning with their husbands — this bill will encourage healthy communication between couples.”

The bill, according to the minister, covers counselling on newborn vaccination, breastfeeding rights, and access to primary healthcare services.

She also spoke about cousin marriages, which often lead to genetic disorders, including heart defects and Down syndrome.

The minister clarified that the gender of a child was determined by the man’s chromosome, saying women should not be blamed for the girl’s birth.

“The health department has already launched pilot projects in Karachi South and Tando Allahyar, where couples will receive structured counselling using specially developed training modules.”

In his remarks, Nasir Shah said the bill was meant to educate young couples and help them make informed decisions about their lives.

“The government is committed to bring about this legislation that directly benefits families and strengthens social fabric,” he said, while expressing the desire to include Sukkur in the next phase of the pilot project.

He also urged the media to play its due role in spreading awareness on the bill.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2025