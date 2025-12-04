PA session adjourned

E-Paper | December 04, 2025

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 08:04am
LAHORE: A Punjab Assembly sitting convened on a short notice had to be adjourned on Wednesday after the House failed to meet the required quorum.

The session, delayed by one hour and 19 minutes, began under the chair of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

The meeting had been summoned by the governor on a short notice — a move that drew concern from both the opposition and the Speaker himself. The governor’s orders for summoning the session had been issued late on Tuesday evening.

Opposition lawmaker Rana Aftab voiced his reservations, questioning why the session was called without adequate time for members to arrive.

Speaker Khan agreed, remarking that “the notice was so short that many members travelling from far-off districts could not reach the assembly on time. At least two to three days’ prior intimation is essential.”

As the proceedings continued, opposition MPA Ijaz Shafi pointed out the lack of quorum. Acting on protocol, the speaker directed that bells be rung for five minutes to allow absent members to return to the chamber. Despite the repeated ringing, the required number of lawmakers did not assemble.

With the quorum still incomplete, the speaker adjourned the sitting until Thursday (today) at 11am.

