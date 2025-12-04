E-Paper | December 04, 2025

15 more TLP workers sent to jail

A Correspondent Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 08:03am
SAHIWAL: The Anti-Terrorism Court regional judge sent 15 more workers and activists of the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to Sahiwal Central Jail for identification parade.

The judge directed Arifwlal City Police to produce all suspects before the court on Dec 9.

According to reports, Arifwala City Police registered cases against dozens of TLP workers for staging violent protest rallies at Burawy Wala Chowk on Oct 13, following a call by party chief Saad Hussain Rizvi.

ARRESTED: Police arrested an activist involved in spreading hate material through wall chalking in support of the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan in Chak 77/5-R, Noor Shah, on Monday night.

Sub-Inspector Akbar told Dawn that police received a tip-off regarding Shahzad Jutt’s involvement in wall chalking. During patrol, police observed slogans painted across roads, village walls and several shopfronts in the main bazaar.

The accused was booked under various sections of the Punjab Prohibition of Expressing Matters on Walls (Amendment) Act 2015 on the complaint of SI Akbar. The suspect was sent to jail on judicial remand.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

