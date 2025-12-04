Equities lose another 1,497 points

KARACHI: The subdued external sector performance kept investor sentiment depressed, and the signing of five agreements with Turkiye to boost exploration in onshore and offshore oil fields failed to enthuse optimism. As a result, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained under intense selling pressure amid uncertainty about the economic outlook, dragging the benchmark KSE 100 index below the 167,000-point barrier on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s merchandise exports dipped 15.4pc to $2.398 billion in November from $2.833bn in the same month last year, marking the fourth consecutive month of decline in FY26. Imports grew 5.42pc to $5.25bn in November from $4.98bn. In November, the trade deficit rose 33pc to $2.85bn from $2.15bn over the corresponding month of last year.

According to Topline Securities Ltd, the KSE-100 index concluded the trading session on a muted note, settling at 166,145.35 points after shedding 1,496.93 points, or 0.89 per cent. The benchmark remained highly volatile throughout the session, swinging between an intraday peak of 168,160 and a trough of 166,115, as news of institutional selling weighed on the market.

Market sentiment remained under pressure, with Fauji Fertiliser Company, Meezan Bank, United Bank, Hub Power, and Engro Corporation acting as significant drags on the index. Collectively, these stocks erased approximately 858 points from the benchmark.

Market participation weakened, with total trading volume plunging 23.52pc to 591 million shares. However, the traded value rose 18.48pc to Rs44.42 billion. WorldCall Telecom eme­rged as the volume leader, contributing 78 million shares.

Ali Najib, Deputy Head of Trading at Arif Habib Ltd, observed that the PSX continued to consolidate in the 166,000-168,000 range. The session opened on a positive note; however, the early momentum faded as investors trimmed positions amid the lack of fresh positive triggers.

The market is expected to continue consolidating within the 166,000-168,000 range before att­empting another push toward a new all-time high. On the downside, the 165,000 level is likely to act as the first key support level.

