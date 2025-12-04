Media bodies take exception to judge’s remarks about govt ads

KARACHI: Media bodies on Wednesday called for “respectful institutional discourse”, saying that care must be taken to avoid statements that may inadvertently cast aspersions on an entire sector that serves the public interest.

The joint statement from the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) and the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) came in the wake of remarks by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court regarding government advertisements being released to newspapers and television channels.

The comments, suggesting that newspapers were “dummies” and that public funds were being “doled out” to the print and electronic media, have caused deep disappointment across the media fraternity.

The joint organisations clarified that government advertising is a well-established international practice, designed to ensure the timely dissemination of public information.

These advertisements are issued strictly in accordance with approved government policies, laws, and budgetary frameworks, and the media merely performs its mandated role in circulating information to the public.

In their statement, APNS, PBA, and CPNE expressed confidence that the judiciary shares the ideals of mutual respect and institutional dignity.

In the spirit of constructive engagement, the organisations urged the relevant forums — including the Supreme Judicial Council — to take notice of the matter, so that such observations may be addressed and institutional harmony preserved.

