EU ex-top diplomat charged in ‘fraud and corruption’ probe

AFP Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 06:24am
BRUSSELS: The EU’s former foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, has been charged along with two others in a probe into “fraud and corruption” over contracts to train future European diplomats, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Mogherini, who was high representative for foreign affairs from 2014 to 2019 and now leads the College of Europe graduate school, was arrested on Tuesday following raids at the elite school and on the premises of the EU’s EEAS diplomatic service.

The 52-year-old Italian was detained for questioning along with the school’s deputy rector as well as Stefano Sannino, a senior EU official who was secretary general of the European External Action Service from 2021 to 2024.

After being questioned by Belgian police, “the three individuals were formally notified of the accusations against them,” said the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), which is overseeing the probe.

“The accusations concern procurement fraud and corruption, conflict of interest, and violation of professional secrecy,” it added in a statement.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

