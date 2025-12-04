Malaysia to resume search for missing flight after a decade

KUALA LUMPUR: The search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 will resume at the end of December, Malaysia said on Wednesday, more than a decade after the plane disappeared.

The nation’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke told AFP that the decision to continue the efforts now is based “on the season, which is favourable for the search (to resume)”.

The Boeing 777 carrying 239 people vanished from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in one of aviation’s greatest enduring mysteries.

Two-thirds of the passengers were Chinese, while the others included Malaysians, Indonesians and Australians, as well as Indian, American, Dutch and French nationals. Despite the largest search in aviation history, the plane has not been found.

Search operations were called off in April because of changing weather, with Loke at the time saying the work would resume later in the year.

China and victims’ relatives on Wednesday welcomed the announcement.

“We have noted relevant reports and appreciate the efforts made by the Malaysian side,” Beijing’s foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

Jiang Hui, whose mother was on the plane, said his family “welcomes the continued search by the Malaysian government and Ocean Infinity!”

