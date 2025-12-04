E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Pakistan U-19 women upstage BD

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 06:24am
LAHORE: A disciplined bowling show helped Pakistan U-19 women register a thrilling 13-run win over their Bangladesh counterparts in the first Twnety20 at the Cox’s Bazar Academy Ground in Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Batting first, Pakistan totalled 88 before they were dismissed in 19.4 overs as captain Eman Naseer top-scored with a 41-ball 30. aAreesha Ansari contributed 22.

Jarin Tasnem Labonno claimed four wickets for 14 runs for Bangladesh while Habiba Islam Pinky took two.

In reply, Bangladesh’s batting line crumbled as they were sent packing for 75 in 19.5 overs. Their captain Aritry Nirjona Mondol top-scored (20) but lacked substantial support from her partners.

Pakistan’s bowlers led by Shehr Bano (3-27) struck at crucial moments to prevent the hosts from building partnerships.

Rozina Akram and Memoona Khalid bagged two wickets each for Pakistan while sharp fielding contributed two vital run-outs. Eman was named player-of-the-match.

The second T20 of the five-match series will be played at the same venue on Friday.

Scores in brief:

PAKISTAN U-19 WOMEN 88 in 19.4 overs (Eman Naseer 30, Areesha Ansari 22; Jarin Tasnem Labonno 4-14, Habiba Islam Pinky 2-22); BANGLADESH U-19 WOMEN 75 in 19.5 overs (Aritry Nairjona Mondol 20; Shehr Bano 3-27, Rozina Akram 2-5, Memoona Khalid 2-13).

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

