Invincibles and Challengers win in women’s tournament

FAISALABAD: Invincibles and Challengers wrapped up the group stage of the National Women’s One-day Tournament with convincing victories here on Wednesday, confirming a Stars vs Conquerors final at the Iqbal Stadium on Saturday.

At the Iqbal Stadium, Invincibles — after choosing to bat — compiled 247 all out in 48.2 overs, led by a commanding knock from Hafsa Khalid, who struck 85 off 98 balls, hitting 12 fours.

Openers Muneeba Ali (44 off 45, seven fours) and Natalia Parvaiz (43 off 48, five fours) also made useful contributions.

For Conquerors, Amber Kainat, Ayesha Bilal and Umm-e-Hani shared six wickets between them.

In reply, Conquerors were bundled out for 181 in 41.3 overs, despite a fighting 51 from veteran wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz. They faltered against disciplined bowling as Hafsa, Laiba Mansoor, Momina Riasat, Neelam Mushtaq and Tasmia Rubab claimed two wickets apiece to complete a comprehensive win for Invincibles.

At the HPC Ground, Challengers signed off with a dominant 79-run win over Strikers.

After electing to bat, Challengers posted a solid 264-7, built on consistent contributions throughout the innings. Openers Sadaf Shamas (45 off 38, seven fours and two sixes) and Ayesha Zafar (39 off 41, seven fours) gave their side a fluent 55-run partnership, before Yusra Amir anchored the middle overs with a patient 56 off 82 balls.

Eyman Fatima added 24, while Rameen Shamim provided late impetus with an excellent unbeaten 71 off 71 balls, striking nine fours.

Strikers, in response, were dismissed for 185 in 49.4 overs. Aliya Riaz fought hard with 56 off 81 balls (six fours), but lacked support as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. Quratulain and Sana Talib picked up two wickets each to seal the win for Challengers.

