Leaders Barca fight back to beat Atletico

BARCELONA: Barcelona produced an impressive comeback to beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 as goals from Raphinha, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres handed the visitors their first La Liga defeat since August and extended the champions’ lead at the top after an intense clash on Tuesday.

The result puts Barca on 37 points, provisionally four ahead of second-placed Real Madrid. Diego Simeone’s Atletico, arriving at Camp Nou on a seven-game winning run in all competitions, remain in fourth place with 31 points.

This was Barca’s fifth consecutive La Liga win after losing the Clasico against Madrid in October, but they have not shone consistently in that period, and coming against a title rival this display gave Hansi Flick’s side a welcome boost.

“We will see [if it’s a turning point] but this was one of the best matches from us, I really appreciate what I saw over the 90 minutes,” Flick told reporters. “This was the next step... we are coming back to our best level, today was really good.”

After a 3-0 thrashing at Chelsea last week in the Champions League, followed by a shaky win over Alaves to claim pole position in La Liga, nerves were jangling among home fans at the partially rebuilt Camp Nou.

Atletico struck first in the 19th minute through Alex Baena on the counter but Raphinha equalised seven minutes later with a close-range strike after a killer through-pass from Pedri.

Barca’s persistence paid off as Dani Olmo pounced on a loose ball inside the box and fired a low strike to score in the 65th minute and Torres wrapped up the points by finishing off another counter-attack deep in added time.

Barca might have been more comfortable had Robert Lewandowski not ballooned a first half penalty over the bar.

“It’s important to believe in the work. We know there are matches like this and we have to be prepared for them. That’s the spirit we need to have,” Raphinha told Movistar Plus. “We are gaining confidence match by match. Today, yes, it was crucial. Points like these can decide a league title.”

Atletico coach Simeone said his team gave their all and could not fault them despite the result which cut short their charge up the table after six straight league wins prior.

“I’m happy with the team’s performance and we competed well,” said the Argentine. “We couldn’t be efficient in front of goal, that’s what we ask for but sometimes it doesn’t happen.”

