E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Germany to host 2029 women’s Euros: UEFA

AFP Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 06:24am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

NYON: European football’s governing body UEFA on Wednesday announced that Germany will host the women’s 2029 European Championships, where England will be the two-time defending champions.

Germany, the record eight-time winners of the Euros, beat off competition from Poland and a joint Sweden-Denmark bid, and will host the tournament for the third time, just five years after doing so for the men’s Euros.

It is a measure of compensation for Germany, who missed out on hosting the 2027 women’s World Cup when FIFA picked Brazil instead.

In its bid, Germany had vowed to help women’s football realise it’s “enormous potential”.

“We have the big stadiums and I’m convinced we will fill them,” German football federation president Bernd Neuendorf said recently.

The eight host stadiums include Munich’s 70,000-capacity Allianz Arena, Dortmund’s 66,000-capacity Westfale­nsta­dion and five more stadiums with between 45,000 and 54,000 capacities.

Germany believes it will be able to sell more than a million tickets to the 31 matches — compared to 657,291 for this year’s tournament in Switzerland.

The country highlighted it’s central European position and strong public transport links in its bid.

Sustainability has become a key issue in bidding processes for major events, given the damaging environmental impact of such tournaments.

Switzerland boasted that 86 per cent of ticket holders for its tournament used either public transport, bicycles or walked to reach their venues.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe