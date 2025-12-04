Juve reach Coppa last-8

ROME: Juventus scored with an own goal and a penalty kick as they beat visiting Udinese 2-0 on Tuesday to reach the last eight in the Coppa Italia.

In a game in which the two teams managed just two strikes on goal between them, the hosts took the lead after 23 minutes when 17-year-old Udinese defender Matteo Palma beat Jonathan David to a Weston McKennie cross only to turn the ball into his own goal.

Palma, a Berlin-born Italian youth international, fouled McKennie in the 67th minute to concede a penalty that Manuel Locatelli tucked away.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025