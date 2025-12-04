E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Juve reach Coppa last-8

AFP Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 06:24am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ROME: Juventus scored with an own goal and a penalty kick as they beat visiting Udinese 2-0 on Tuesday to reach the last eight in the Coppa Italia.

In a game in which the two teams managed just two strikes on goal between them, the hosts took the lead after 23 minutes when 17-year-old Udinese defender Matteo Palma beat Jonathan David to a Weston McKennie cross only to turn the ball into his own goal.

Palma, a Berlin-born Italian youth international, fouled McKennie in the 67th minute to concede a penalty that Manuel Locatelli tucked away.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe