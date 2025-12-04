Senator warns of high emissions from conventional construction

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change Chairperson Senator Sherry Rehman has called for an urgent national shift toward sustainable, circular and climate-resilient construction.

She was addressing the inaugural session of the second edition of the Pakistan Sustainability Summit and Awards in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The conference, themed “Sustainable Housing for Economic Resilience and Climate Smart Living,” was organised by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan).

Senator Rehman stressed that the core focus of the summit must remain on sustainable construction, as Pakistan stood at a critical juncture in its climate and urbanisation trajectory. “Pakistan already has Green Building Codes, but implementation is extremely low. According to the Climate Risk Index 2025, Pakistan is the most climate-impacted country in the world,” she said.

Highlighting the urgency of reform, she noted that the industrial sector accounts for 38 per cent of Pakistan’s total energy-related CO emissions, while 49 per cent of national emissions come from the cement industry, making it essential to shift construction practices toward sustainability.

Senator Rehman underscored that Pakistan’s rapid urbanisation, with nearly 42 per cent of the country classified as peri-urban, demands a radical rethink of planning and growth models.

“Urbanisation is happening fast, especially in peri-urban regions where expanding settlements now resemble towns. These communities lack proper waste disposal systems, which must be addressed immediately,” she emphasised.

Speaking about the scope of the Pakistan Sustainability Summit 2025 theme, Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Syed Munir Ahmed said, “Pakistan stands at a crucial juncture where economic pressures, rapid urbanisation, and climate change intersect. The country’s annual housing shortfall exceeds 400,000 units, while nearly 40 per cent of its urban population lives in informal settlements lacking basic facilities.”

He said, meanwhile, the construction and real estate sectors, although major contributors to GDP and employment, are among the largest consumers of natural resources and energy, and major sources of carbon emissions.

In this backdrop, the Pakistan Sustainability Summit 2025 aimed to serve as a high-level national platform for knowledge exchange, dialogue, and collaboration among policymakers, builders, architects, engineers, academia, investors and development organisations, he added.

Speaking about strategic directions, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sardar Tahir Mahmood said, “To accelerate progress, three strategic directions are central, including institutionalised, transparent and performance-driven public-private-partnerships to unlock land, capital and technical resources, modernised regulatory and urban planning frameworks integrating risk mapping, resilience, and digital compliance systems and climate-responsive development models.

Waseem Hayat Bajwa, Director General of the Public–Private Wing at the Ministry of Housing and Works, highlighted the government’s renewed commitment to mainstreaming sustainable housing infrastructure across Pakistan. He said the ministry was steering a coordinated national effort to promote climate-resilient construction, energy-efficient building standards and affordable green housing models that support both economic resilience and environmental stewardship.

Hamid Mumtaz Khan, Deputy Programme Manager at UN-Habitat Pakistan, emphasised the urgent need for sustainable, climate-resilient housing as the country faces rising climate risks, rapid urbanisation and a severe housing deficit.

