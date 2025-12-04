E-Paper | December 04, 2025

FIA seeks deputation of 30 policewomen from capital police

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 06:24am
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sought the services of 30 policewomen from the capital police on deputation.

A letter written by the office of the FIA director general to the inspector general of police, Islamabad, requested a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the deputation.

It stated that the FIA intends to utilise the services of 30 constables of the Islamabad police on a deputation basis for a period of three years or until the arrival of regular incumbents through fresh recruitment, whichever is earlier, including non-absorption in the FIA.

The letter further requested that information and documents regarding the officials be provided to the office of the DG FIA for further processing of the case.

The required details include the bio-data of the officials, a certificate stating that they are regular employees of the federal government and a certificate confirming that the officials are not involved in any disciplinary case.

It also sought a duly attested pay slip showing their pay scale, along with details of existing pay and allowances, emoluments being drawn and an NOC for a three-year deputation in the FIA or until the arrival of regular incumbents through direct recruitment.

A list of the policewomen was also provided to the IGP office for deputation.

All the requested policewomen are constables and are currently stationed at the law and order division, traffic, Safe City, judicial complex, operations division, Counter Terrorism Department, logistic division and various police stations.

