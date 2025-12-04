ICT Prevention of Food Waste Bill introduced in NA

ISLAMABAD: Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Sehar Kamran has introduced the ICT Prevention of Food Waste Bill 2025, aimed at preventing food waste, promoting food donation and ensuring sustainable use of resources in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The bill, co-signed by MNA Shazia Marri, was introduced and referred to the standing committee as per standard procedure.

The statement of object of the reasons stated: “Food waste is a growing challenge that contributes to food insecurity, environmental degradation, and economic loss”.

According to United Nations Environment Programme’s Food Waste Index 2024 report, per capita food waste in Pakistan is as high as 212 kg per person per year, the highest in the world.

The absence of a legal obligation to manage surplus food responsibly has led to missed opportunities for redistribution to vulnerable populations and sustainable use of resources.

This bill seeks to prohibit the destruction of edible food, mandate donations to registered charity organisations and establish a clear framework for managing food surplus.

The bill also aims to promote a culture of food conservation and accountability among food operators, in alignment with Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety Act, 2021. By institutionalising food donation and responsible disposal, the bill supports the broader goals of social protection, public health and environmental sustainability.

The bill was tabled on Tuesday and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry had welcomed the bill, stating that this is for the first time that such a bill has been introduced in any legislature.

Key provisions include requiring food operators to donate unsold edible food to charities for human consumption, use unsuitable food for animal feed, or dispose of waste in an environmentally-sound manner.

The bill also seeks to impose penalties for non-compliance, ranging from fines up to Rs500,000 to business licence suspensions.

“This bill promotes a culture of food conservation and accountability among food operators, aligning with the Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety Act, 2021,” said MNA Sehar Kamran.

“By institutionalising food donation and responsible disposal, we support broader goals of social protection, public health and environmental sustainability.”

“In a nation where food insecurity affects millions, we cannot afford to waste resources. This legislation will redirect surplus food to those in need, reduce environmental pollution, and advance responsible resource management,” she added.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025