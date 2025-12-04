ASI’s ‘killer’ dies from firing of accomplices: police

ISLAMABAD: A suspected killer of a police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was shot dead during an ‘encounter’ about half a kilometre from the Sabzi Mandi police station early on Monday morning.

The murder case of the police official was also registered at the same police station.

ASI Ali Akber was stabbed to death during a robbery on Saturday morning on I.J.P Road near the CDA stop. He was residing in Khayaban-i-Sir Syed Rawalpindi and stationed at Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The police said the man killed on Monday morning was the main suspect in the murder case of the ASI. The police said the official weapon of the ASI was also recovered from the suspect.

The police said a six-member police team set up a picket on a road at I-11/2. In the meantime, a message about a robbery incident was aired on the police wireless control. It stated that five robbers riding two motorcycles had looted a motorcycle on Nust Road and escaped toward I-11.

At about 1:25am, five persons riding three motorcycles appeared near the picket. On suspicion, the policemen signaled the motorcycle riders to stop; however, they opened indiscriminate firing at the police.

The police took cover behind the office vehicle. Bullets fired by the suspects hit the vehicle and two policemen. However, the policemen remained unhurt due to their protective gears.

The police also resorted to aerial firing in self-defence. In the meantime, two of the suspects escaped. Later, the police conducted a search and found one of the suspects injured. He was injured from the firing of his accomplices, said the police.

The police recovered a 38-bore revolver from him and confiscated a bike lying nearby. Later, the injured was shifted to hospital where he died.

The police later also found two more suspects and arrested them. A 30-bore pistol each was recovered from them along with the bike snatched on Nust Road.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025