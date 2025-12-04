‘Rapist’ killed in attack on police party

PESHAWAR: An under-custody rape suspect was killed after unknown persons allegedly opened fire at a police party, officials claimed on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the city police said Samiullah, accused of raping and killing his 10-year-old niece, was arrested and being taken to the crime scene in an ongoing investigation into the killing, when unknown persons allegedly opened fire, critically injuring the suspect.

It said the man succumbed to injuries in hospital.

Police said the 10-year-old girl had gone missing on Nov 27 and a case was filed against unknown persons.

On December 2, police arrested the suspect and charged him under sections 302, 376A and 53 of Child Protection and Welfare Act, 2010. The claimed the man had confessed to the crime.

When contacted, SP city Adnan Shahid told Dawn that the child was brought to the hospital and police initially suspected that she might have been poisoned, but the medical proved ‘sexual assault’.

He stated police launched an investigation and obtained CCTV footages. “The child had entered her uncle’s home and was later shifted to hospital after staying there for 90 minutes. The man had sent his daughter and son outside during this period.”

“The alleged rapist was a drug addict, who confessed to the crime,” Mr Shahid said.

Meanwhile, a retired police officer was arrested by the police in Swabi for allegedly assaulting a seven-year-old boy in Kalu Khan village.

Police said the suspect confessed to the crime.

