Martyred AC laid to rest in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN/NORTH WAZIRISTAN: The assistant commissioner, Shah Wali Wazir, who was martyred in a gun attack on Bannu–Miranshah Road on Tuesday, was laid to rest in his native village Ghowa Khowa, Lower South Waziristan district headquarter Wana on Wednesday.

A large number of tribal elders, religious scholars, ulema, government officials and local residents attended the funeral prayers of the slain AC Shah Wali, who was later buried amid moving scenes.

The bereaved family including his widow and four-year old only son, received condolences from mourners throughout the day. Tribe’s people and community leaders paid tributes to the late officer for his dedication, humility and commitment to public service.

The terrorist attack on the Bannu-Miranshah Road resulted in the martyrdom of AC Shah Wali. Two police personnel and a civilian were also martyred in the attack while three other policemen sustained injuries. The incident sparked widespread shock and sorrow with residents demanding security measures for civil officers and law enforcement personnel serving in sensitive districts.

AC Shah Wali had earlier served with the Customs Department in Balochistan/Quetta as Superintendent from 2018 to 2022. In 2023, he had successfully cleared the Provincial Management Service (PMS) examination. He was posted as assistant commissioner Miranshah, North Waziristan in 2024, where he earned recognition for his professionalism and dedication. He embraced martyrdom while performing his official duties.

NW OFFICIALS REFUSE TO APPEAR BEFORE COURTS: The North Waziristan district administration officials refused to appear in the North Waziristan district courts presently stationed in Bannu district.

The officials passed a unanimous resolution in this regard, stating that assistant commissioner Miranshah Shah Wali Wazir was going to Bannu to appear in a court when his vehicle was ambushed and he along with his guard and driver was martyred.

The resolution further stated that appearing in the North Waziristan district courts in Bannu was a big security risk; therefore, they had unanimously decided not go to Bannu for any court proceedings until the district courts were shifted to Miranshah.

In the resolution, the district administration officials have refused to go to Bannu, making it clear that if the judges of North Waziristan run their affairs from Bannu, they will also not go to Bannu.

