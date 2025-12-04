E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Mayor ‘seeks forgiveness’ in meeting with Ibrahim’s family

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 06:24am
KARACHI: Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday evening took responsibility of the tragic death of three-year-old Ibrahim and said he would not indulge in any blame game.

“I had no words when I heard the cries of Ibrahim’s mother. I am also a parent, and as a father, I can imagine the pain this family is going through. May God never let another mother lose her child. We all have a responsibility to make this city safe. I, my team and the entire city administration seek forgiveness,” he told reporters after meeting with the child’s family at their house.

He said he met Ibrahim’s father, grandfather and other family members and apologised personally. “I told them that if they deem it appropriate, they may forgive me. This tragedy has caused me deep regret.”

He added that the child’s grandfather spoke with great kindness and said, “The child lived the life Allah had destined for him.”

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

