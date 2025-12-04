One-woman show depicts life in apartheid South Africa

KARACHI: It was one of the most moving performances by an individual artist on Tuesday evening at the ongoing World Culture Festival organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan. The South African group, Spirit Sisters, put up a one-person show titled Woman in Waiting powerfully, and with a great deal of sensitivity, performed by Thembi Mtshali-Jones and directed Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala.

The story is Mtshali-Jones biographical account, poignantly penned by her, highlighting in the process women’s life in apartheid South Africa.

When the curtains go up, she is seen perched on what looks like a big box with wheels. She starts telling the story of her mother who works for ‘white people’. The mother can’t be with her daughter because she needs to be in Durbin for her job, so she leaves the daughter with her grandparents. The child, raised in a village, is constantly thinking about her mama. When she grows up to understand the machinations of the world she and her mother live in, she realises how difficult it is to own the environment where one is born and has lived — one’s own land.

The domination of the colour ‘white’ is thoughtfully placed in the script. For example, on one occasion, she tries to wear white shoes that do not fit her. And then there is that poignant moment in the play when the child, with her mother at the latter’s working place (a white man’s house) wants to desperately use the loo [the toilet bowl is white as well]; and when she uses it, the master of the house gives her mother a dressing down.

Spirit Sisters theatre group presents Woman in Waiting as part of culture festival

While trying to come to terms with the hardships caused by a brutal political set-up, things are not rosy at the domestic front either, as her ‘father left mama’. This makes the play a multidimensional story of struggle with a focus on the life of women in a society segregated on racial grounds. The women battle it hard to survive!

Apart from a convincing performance by Mtshali-Jones, Woman in Waiting employs piercing metaphors. There are references to the moon in the beginning of the play (‘don’t like it when the moon is half’). And when she mentions her mother, the performer first shows a big dress to represent her and later a smaller one. All of that is interspersed with songs and lullabies, giving the story a rhythm that makes the viewer move with it… with wet eyes.

Special stuff!

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025