Body of man found hanging from tree in Mewa Shah graveyard

KARACHI: The body of a young man, who had recently arrived in the metropolis from Thar in search of livelihood, was found hanging from a tree in Pak Colony on Wednesday, police said.

Area SHO Zafar Ali Shah said the deceased, identified as 30-year-old Jansky Mohan Lal, was found hanging at the Mewa Shah Graveyard. He said the preliminary assessment suggested suicide as the man appeared to have used a piece of cloth to hang himself, but the police were awaiting reports from the Crime Scene Unit and medical experts.

The officer said the man had come from Thar two to three days earlier in search of a job and had recently got employment at a garment factory where his nephew also worked.

South-DIG Syed Asad Raza said the deceased was a resident of Umerkot. He added that Amar Lal, the nephew of deceased Mohan Lal, works at a garment factory in Rasheedabad and that he told the police that his uncle was living alone in Jehanabad and that he was not facing any difficulties. The police have seized the deceased’s cell phone for forensic analysis.

Mohan Lal was married and the father of two children. DIG Raza said investigators are working to ascertain the circumstances which led to the incident.

The body was shifted to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities, and further investigation is underway. However, Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said relatives took away the body without medico-legal procedures.

Two brothers hurt by robbers in Bhains Colony

Two brothers were shot and critically wounded by suspected robbers in Bhains Colony on Wednesday, police and hospital officials said.

The Sukhan police said the incident occurred on Road 5, where unidentified assailants opened fire when the victims resisted a robbery attempt. The wounded men, Islam Abbas, 25, and Badar Abbas, 27, were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said both brothers were in critical condition. One had sustained a gunshot wound to the neck while the other suffered three firearm injuries on different parts of his body.

Meanwhile, Malir SSP Dr Abdul Khaliq Pirzada visited the crime scene, obtained initial briefings from officers and issued necessary instructions, said a police statement.

The Crime Scene Unit and technical teams collected evidence from the scene. Joint investigation teams have been formed, and raids are underway at various locations to trace and arrest the suspects.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025