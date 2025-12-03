Kyrgyzstan president arrives in Islamabad on official visit

Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday where he was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

A press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office earlier said the invitation for the visit was extended to the Kyrgyzstan president by PM Shehbaz.

It added that a high-level delegation, comprising senior ministers, business leaders and other officials, would accompany the president during the official visit.

Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic share longstanding relations, founded on deep-rooted cultural, historical and spiritual affinities.

The two countries had agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in cryptocurrency, blockchain technology and digital finance in August.

In July, they reaffirmed an agreement to increase bilateral trade to $100 million at a session of their intergovernmental commission.