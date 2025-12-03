E-Paper | December 03, 2025

Kyrgyzstan president arrives in Islamabad on official visit

News Desk Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 04:40pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari welcome Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov in Islamabad on Dec 3. — DawnNewsTV/ File
Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday where he was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

A press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office earlier said the invitation for the visit was extended to the Kyrgyzstan president by PM Shehbaz.

It added that a high-level delegation, comprising senior ministers, business leaders and other officials, would accompany the president during the official visit.

Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic share longstanding relations, founded on deep-rooted cultural, historical and spiritual affinities.

The two countries had agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in cryptocurrency, blockchain technology and digital finance in August.

In July, they reaffirmed an agreement to increase bilateral trade to $100 million at a session of their intergovernmental commission.

Alongside bilateral relations, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan are both members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisa­tion, a 10-nation Eurasian security and political grouping whose other members include China, Russia, India, and Iran.

