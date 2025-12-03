PHC chief justice inaugurates judicial complex in Karak

LAKKI MARWAT: Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Syed Mohammad Attique Shah inaugurated the newly-built Judicial Complex and Judicial Academy in Karak district on Tuesday.

The inaugural ceremony was attended among others by district and sessions judge Syed Yasir Shabbir, additional district and sessions judges, senior civil judges, civil judges, Kohat division commissioner Motasim Billah, regional police officer Abbas Majeed Marwat, Karak deputy commissioner Asad Sarwar and district police officer Saud Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Shah said the main duty of judges was to provide people with speedy justice. “We are doing this duty every day and it is our responsibility to ensure that justice is seen to be done,” he said.

He said the judicial complex equipped with modern facilities had been established at a cost of Rs2.5 billion.

He said he had issued instructions to relevant quarters for construction of sheds and walkways at the bar room.

The chief justice said solar system would be installed soon to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the newly-built complex.

He declared judges and lawyers two wheels of the same vehicle and said their mutual cooperation was inevitable to strengthen the judicial system.

DSJ Yasir Shabbir said a total of 18 courts were functional in the judicial complex and the library had been updated according to modern requirements.

He said provision of facilities like a gym and a walking track for judges and judicial employees and a separate waiting room for women would be set up soon.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council member Ahmad Farooq Khattak, Karak bar president Akhtar Nawaz also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025