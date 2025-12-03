E-Paper | December 05, 2025

PHC chief justice inaugurates judicial complex in Karak

Our Correspondent Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 08:09am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAKKI MARWAT: Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Syed Mohammad Attique Shah inaugurated the newly-built Judicial Complex and Judicial Academy in Karak district on Tuesday.

The inaugural ceremony was attended among others by district and sessions judge Syed Yasir Shabbir, additional district and sessions judges, senior civil judges, civil judges, Kohat division commissioner Motasim Billah, regional police officer Abbas Majeed Marwat, Karak deputy commissioner Asad Sarwar and district police officer Saud Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Shah said the main duty of judges was to provide people with speedy justice. “We are doing this duty every day and it is our responsibility to ensure that justice is seen to be done,” he said.

He said the judicial complex equipped with modern facilities had been established at a cost of Rs2.5 billion.

He said he had issued instructions to relevant quarters for construction of sheds and walkways at the bar room.

The chief justice said solar system would be installed soon to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the newly-built complex.

He declared judges and lawyers two wheels of the same vehicle and said their mutual cooperation was inevitable to strengthen the judicial system.

DSJ Yasir Shabbir said a total of 18 courts were functional in the judicial complex and the library had been updated according to modern requirements.

He said provision of facilities like a gym and a walking track for judges and judicial employees and a separate waiting room for women would be set up soon.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council member Ahmad Farooq Khattak, Karak bar president Akhtar Nawaz also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Protection for all
Updated 04 Dec, 2025

Protection for all

ACHIEVING true national cohesion is not possible unless Pakistanis of all confessional backgrounds are ensured their...
Growing trade gap
04 Dec, 2025

Growing trade gap

PAKISTAN’S merchandise exports have been experiencing a pronounced decline for the last several months, with...
Playing both sides
04 Dec, 2025

Playing both sides

THERE has been yet another change in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The PML-N’s regional...
In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe