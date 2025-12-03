Seven injured in gas leak blast at Numl

ISLAMABAD: Seven persons, including five students, were injured in a gas-leak explosion at the National University of Modern Languages (Numl) on Tuesday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi told media that at around 4pm a gas explosion took place in a prayer room at the university. It was a gas explosion due to a leakage and short circuit, he said.

Among the injured were five students, a clerk and a naib qasid. The blast damaged the prayer room and an adjacent clerk’s office where the five students were present. The clerk sustained around 60 per cent burn injuries and was in a serious condition. The police identified the injured as clerk Sher Zada, naib qasid Sanaullah and student Munir Ahmed. The others were sent home after giving first aid.

Police teams, including from the Counter-Terrorism Department, Special Branch, Operations and Investigation divisions, inspected the area and ruled out traces of any explosives.

In routine, Numl switches off gas connections to the campus at the end of every winter season and switches it on again with the arrival of the winter. Today, the gas connections were switched on at around 3:30pm for the first time in the current season.

Due to a leakage gas accumulated in the room leading to the explosion due to a short circuit, said the police.

The police advised the university administration to switch off all gas connections, inspect and check them besides taking precautionary measures.

